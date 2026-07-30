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ICRA consolidated net profit rises 32.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 31.23% to Rs 163.37 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 32.33% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.23% to Rs 163.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales163.37124.49 31 OPM %33.7331.93 -PBDT82.2762.46 32 PBT71.7358.37 23 NP56.1642.44 32

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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