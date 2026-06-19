ICRA reaffirms ratings of Rajratan Global Wire at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Rajratan Global Wire said that the credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed the company's long-term rating at '[ICRA] A+' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has assigned '[ICRA] A1 rating to the short-term bank facilities of the company.

ICRA stated that the assigned ratings factor in Rajratan Global Wire Limiteds (RGWL) established market position in the tyre bead wire (TBW) segment, supported by its strong relationships with leading domestic and global tyre manufacturers, high entry barriers in the business and a demonstrated ability to scale volumes across geographies.

The company continues to be a market leader in India with a 4243% market share, while its Thailand subsidiary has a significant regional presence as the countrys sole TBW manufacturing unit, along with high utilisation and acceptance among global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The critical nature of TBW in tyre manufacturing, long approval cycles with tyre OEMs and elevated switching costs support business stability and revenue visibility and provide comfort. The ratings positively consider the companys strong volume growth trajectory, with consolidated volumes increasing to 1.34 lakh tonnes in FY2026 and the expectation of a healthy pace of growth in FY2027, driven by ramp-up of the Chennai facility and sustained demand across domestic and export markets. Revenues increased to around Rs. 1,150 crore in FY2026 (24% year-over-year growth), driven largely by volume expansion despite moderation in realisations post the FY2023 peak. The healthy demand outlook for the tyre industry, particularly the resilience of the replacement segment, is expected to support steady revenue growth over the medium term.

The companys capital structure remains conservative, and with major capex plans nearing completion, the company is expected to witness gradual deleveraging, supported by increasing earnings and moderation in capex intensity. The ratings are constrained by the companys high dependence on the TBW segment, exposing it to cyclicality in the tyre and automobile sectors. This risk is partly mitigated by the stable replacement demand segment and its strong customer relationships. Additionally, the company remains exposed to raw material price fluctuations, which can impact margins, particularly during periods of heightened competition or excess supply. Further, RGWLs operations, especially in Thailand and exports to the U.S. and other geographies, continue to be vulnerable to changes in global trade policies, tariff structures and protectionist measures, which can influence competitiveness and demand across markets.