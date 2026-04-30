Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank consolidated net profit declines 3.85% in the March 2026 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit declines 3.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Total Operating Income rise 11.75% to Rs 7803.71 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank declined 3.85% to Rs 2007.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2087.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.75% to Rs 7803.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6982.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.70% to Rs 9209.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7630.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.35% to Rs 29019.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28917.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income7803.716982.97 12 29019.5928917.07 0 OPM %64.6765.41 -70.7168.42 - PBDT2815.792991.48 -6 11658.0110670.47 9 PBT2815.792991.48 -6 11658.0110670.47 9 NP2007.122087.49 -4 9209.977630.68 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 59.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 46.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Benchmarks trade with major losses; PSU Bank shares slides

5paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story