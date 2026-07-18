IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 5.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.44% to Rs 7549.28 croreNet profit of IDBI Bank rose 5.35% to Rs 2127.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2019.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.44% to Rs 7549.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7026.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income7549.287026.62 7 OPM %76.8070.25 -PBDT2829.312556.59 11 PBT2829.312556.59 11 NP2127.142019.18 5
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