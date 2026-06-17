Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cartrade Tech Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2026.

Cartrade Tech Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2026.

IDBI Bank Ltd spiked 18.16% to Rs 91.14 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 63.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd surged 11.06% to Rs 2640.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd soared 9.30% to Rs 2150. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2276 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd advanced 9.02% to Rs 1795. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7952 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd rose 8.61% to Rs 86.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 212-cr transmission EPC order from OPTCL

Nifty hovers above 24,050 mark; IT shares jump

Siyaram Recycling rises on securing $426,000 export order for brass billets

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 87-crore order from renewable energy sector customer

INR stays well supported as NIFTY50 hits three-week high

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story