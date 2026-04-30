IDBI Bank fell 1.17% to Rs 75.87 after the bank's standalone net profit declined 5.27% to Rs 1,943.17 crore despite a 4.14% rise in total income to Rs 9,409.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Operating profit stood at Rs 3,043.38 crore in Q4 FY26, down 4.74% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) rose 17% to Rs 3,851 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,290 crore in Q4 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.15% in Q4 FY26 as against 4.00% in Q4 FY25.

Total deposits increased by 12% YoY to Rs 3,47,163 crore as of 31 March 2026 as against Rs 3,10,212 crore as of 31 March 2025. Net advances grew by 16% YoY to Rs 2,53,626 crore as of 31 March 2026.

CASA stood at Rs 1,54,816 crore as of 31 March 2026, registering a 7% YoY growth. The CASA ratio stood at 44.59% as of 31 March 2026 as against 46.55% as of 31 March 2025. The composition of corporate versus retail in the gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as of 31 March 2026. The gross NPA ratio improved to 2.32% as of 31 March 2026 as against 2.98% as of 31 March 2025. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.15% as of 31 March 2026 and as of 31 March 2025. The provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) stood at 99.39% as of 31 March 2026. The PCR is consistently above 99% since September 2023.

Tier 1 capital improved to 25.56% as of 31 March 2026, as against 23.51% as of 31 March 2025. The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) increased to 26.65% as of 31 March 2026, as against 25.05% as of 31 March 2025. Risk-weighted assets (RWA) stood at Rs 2,23,246 crore as of 31 March 2026, as against Rs 1,93,485 crore as of 31 March 2025. During the quarter, return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.75% and 14.35%, respectively. On a full-year basis, the banks standalone net profit jumped 26.59% to Rs 9,513.36 crore on a 5.67% increase in total income to Rs 35,743.53 crore in FY26 over FY25.