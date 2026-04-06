IDBI Bank total business rises 14% YoY to Rs 6 lakh crore in Q4 FY26

IDBI Bank reported a 14% YoY growth in total business to Rs 6,00,536 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 5,28,693 crore as of 31 March 2025.

On a sequential basis, the banks total business rose around 10% QoQ.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 3,46,998 crore in Q4 FY26, recording a growth of around 12% YoY and 12.7% QoQ.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,53,538 crore, registering a growth of around 16% YoY and 6.2% QoQ. CASA deposits were at Rs 1,54,873 crore, up around 7% YoY and 14.2% QoQ.

IDBI Bank is engaged in the business of monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks, postal savings banks, and discount houses.