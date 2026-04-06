Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank total business rises 14% YoY to Rs 6 lakh crore in Q4 FY26

IDBI Bank total business rises 14% YoY to Rs 6 lakh crore in Q4 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

IDBI Bank reported a 14% YoY growth in total business to Rs 6,00,536 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 5,28,693 crore as of 31 March 2025.

On a sequential basis, the banks total business rose around 10% QoQ.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 3,46,998 crore in Q4 FY26, recording a growth of around 12% YoY and 12.7% QoQ.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,53,538 crore, registering a growth of around 16% YoY and 6.2% QoQ. CASA deposits were at Rs 1,54,873 crore, up around 7% YoY and 14.2% QoQ.

IDBI Bank is engaged in the business of monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks, postal savings banks, and discount houses.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 97.5% to Rs 3,627.36 crore on a 9.6% rise in total income to Rs 9,593.64 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter fell 1.35% to Rs 68.58 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yes Bank announces change in MD and CEO

Wipro bags USD 1 billion deal with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group

Market opens lower in early trade; VIX advance 2.79%

Axis Bank posts steady growth in advances, deposits in Q4 FY26

SMARTWORKS adds 1,150 seats for existing client at Navi Mumbai campus

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story