ideaForge hits the roof as board clears Rs 500 crore capital raise

ideaForge Technology hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 898.60 after the drone manufacturer announced plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through various capital market instruments.

The company's board approved fundraising of up to Rs 500 crore through one or more tranches via qualified institutional placements (QIPs), preferential allotments, private placements, or other permissible modes, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proposed fundraising may involve the issuance of equity shares, preference shares, convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures with warrants, or other eligible securities. The board has also constituted a Fund-Raising Committee to determine the terms and conditions of the issue and oversee the capital-raising process.

In addition, the board approved a postal ballot notice seeking shareholders' consent for the proposed fundraising plans. The company said detailed disclosures regarding the type of securities and mode of issuance will be made after the fundraising structure is finalized. ideaForge is a market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") market. It ranked 3rd globally in the dual-use category (civil and defense) drone manufacturers as per the report published by Drone Industry Insights in December 2024. On a consolidated basis, ideaForge Technology reported net profit of Rs 59.99 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.71 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales soared 594.44% YoY to Rs 141.04 crore in Q4 March 2026.