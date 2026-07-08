Ideaforge Technology added 2.03% to Rs 855 after the company the launched of qualified institutional placement for equity shares with a floor price of Rs 835.86 per equity share.

The company authorized the opening of issue on 7 July 2026.

The floor price of Rs 835.86 per equity share is at a discount 0.26% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 838 recorded on the BSE on Tuesday (7 July 2026).

Ideaforge Technology is a market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. It ranked 3rd globally in the dual-use category (civil and defense) drone manufacturers as per the report published by Drone Industry Insights in December 2024.