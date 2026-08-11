Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 436.70% to Rs 68.59 crore

Net Loss of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 436.70% to Rs 68.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.68.5912.783.40-149.302.24-15.51-11.96-25.29-2.59-23.56

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