Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 594.44% to Rs 141.04 crore

Net profit of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 59.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 594.44% to Rs 141.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 62.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.26% to Rs 226.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.