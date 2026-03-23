IDFC First Bank has allotted 4,90,588 equity shares under ESOS on 23 March 2026. Post allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 86,01,20,86,600/- comprising of 8,60,12,08,660 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 86,01,69,92,480/- comprising of 8,60,16,99,248 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

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