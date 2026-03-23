Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank allots 4.90 lakh equity shares under ESOS
IDFC First Bank has allotted 4,90,588 equity shares under ESOS on 23 March 2026. Post allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 86,01,20,86,600/- comprising of 8,60,12,08,660 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 86,01,69,92,480/- comprising of 8,60,16,99,248 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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