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IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 153.12% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 14.61% to Rs 11051.09 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank rose 153.12% to Rs 1147.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 453.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.61% to Rs 11051.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9642.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income11051.099642.15 15 OPM %38.4531.67 -PBDT1481.55571.15 159 PBT1481.55571.15 159 NP1147.82453.47 153

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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