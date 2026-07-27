IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 153.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.61% to Rs 11051.09 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank rose 153.12% to Rs 1147.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 453.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.61% to Rs 11051.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9642.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income11051.099642.15 15 OPM %38.4531.67 -PBDT1481.55571.15 159 PBT1481.55571.15 159 NP1147.82453.47 153
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content