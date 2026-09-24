IDFC First Bank Ltd Falls 3.53%, BSE BANKEX index Drops 1.12%

IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost 0.29% over last one month compared to 2.99% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 4.36% drop in the SENSEX

IDFC First Bank Ltd lost 3.53% today to trade at Rs 84.79. The BSE BANKEX index is down 1.12% to quote at 63201.27. The index is down 2.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 3.44% and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 2.85% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 1.74 % over last one year compared to the 9.11% fall in benchmark SENSEX.