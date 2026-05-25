Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.99%, gains for five straight sessions

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.99%, gains for five straight sessions

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:09 PM IST
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IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 69.56, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 1.08% fall in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.56, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54055.35, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 230.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 69.4, up 0.73% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 4.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 1.08% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 36.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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