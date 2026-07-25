IDFC First Bank records PAT of Rs 1,075 crore in Q1 FY27, provisions drop over 31% YoY

IDFC First Bank has reported 132.4% increase in net profit to Rs 1,075 crore on a 23.36% rise in operating income to Rs 8,282 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 21.1% on YoY basis to Rs 5,972 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 4,933 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 5.96% as on 30 June 2026, up 25 basis points YoY.

Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) for Q1 FY27 rose 14% to Rs 2,553 crore from Rs 2,239 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions declined by 31.1% YoY to Rs 1,144 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 71.48% as on 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,409 crore, up by 142.8% from Rs 580 crore in Q1 FY26. Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 1.51% as against 1.97% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 0.44% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 0.55% as on 30 June 2025. Total customer business of the bank increased to Rs 6,04,776 crore as of 30 June 2026, from Rs 5,10,031 crore as of 30 June 2025, which is a growth of 18.6% on YoY basis. As of 30 June 2026, loans and advances aggregated to Rs 3,05,370 crore (up 20.6% YoY) and customer deposits added up to Rs 2,99,405 crore (up 16.6% YoY).

The capital adequacy ratio for Q1 FY27 was at 15.05% with CET-I ratio of 13.33% as on 30 June 2026. V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO said, At the core, we are building a high-quality banking institution with high governance standards. We are seeing strong business momentum. We are happy to share that our asset quality continues to improve with gross NPA of 1.51% and net NPA of 0.44%. Our provisions as a % of loans continues to come down. During this quarter we got CGFMU (credit guarantee fund for micro units) claim of Rs 515 crore. We created a provision of Rs. 515 crore on a prudent basis towards any possible impact of monsoon or fuel prices volatility in the rest of the year.