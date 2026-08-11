Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEL reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

IEL reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of IEL reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.500 0 OPM %76.000 -PBDT0.77-0.73 LP PBT0.76-0.74 LP NP0.57-0.74 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the June 2026 quarter

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sprayking reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 95.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Advance Metering Technology consolidated net profit declines 2.07% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Next Story