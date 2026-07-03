IEX achieves 15.9% growth in electricity traded volumes in Q1 FY27

Indian Energy Exchange for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027, achieved electricity traded volume of 37,534 MU, marking a 15.9% year on year increase. The Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market at Rs 5.1/unit during Q1 FY'27 increased 15.7% compared to Q1 FY'26. Similarly, the Market Clearing Price in the Real-Time Market at Rs 4.5/unit during Q1 FY'27 increased 13.8% compared to Q1FY'26. A total of 9.77 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the quarter, though REC volumes declined 81.4% year-on-year.

During the first quarter of this financial year, India experienced hotter-than-normal summer marked by persistent heatwaves and above-normal temperatures and India's peak power demand surged to an all-time high of 270.8 GW in May 2026. Consequently, country's energy consumption touched 485.4 BUs in Q1FY'27, registering a year-on-year growth of 8.8%.

In June'26, IEX achieved a monthly electricity traded volume of 12,210 MU, a 12.5% increase year-on-year. A total of 2.49 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, though REC volumes declined 92.3% year-on-year According to government data published in June 2026, the country's energy consumption reached 166.5 BUs, reflecting an 11.6% year-on-year growth due to heat waves and the late onset of monsoon. India witnessed its driest June in over a decade, with the Southwest monsoon rainfall ending the month nearly 40% below the long-period average. The surge in power demand pushed prices higher in the DAM and RTM segments.

The Market Clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs5.2/unit during June 2026, increased 32.4%year-on-year.Similarly, the Market clearing price in the Real Time Market at Rs4.4/unit during June 2026, increased 17% year-on-year. The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HPDAM achieved13,344 MU volume in Q1FY'27 as compared to 12,399 MU volume in Q1 FY '26, increase of 7.6% YoY. The DAM segment including HPDAM achieved 4,304 MU volume in June'26 as compared to 4,610 MU volume in June'25, decline of 6.6% YoY. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 16,019 MU in Q1 FY '27 as compared to 12,975 MU in Q1FY '26, increase of 23.5% YoY. RTM volume increased to 5,420 MUinJune26, from 4,312 MU in June'25, registering an increase of 25.7% YoY.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 5,344 MU in Q1 FY '27 as compared to 4,348 MU in Q1FY'26,increase of 22.9% YoY. The total volume on the segment during June'26 was 1,533 MU as compared to 966 MU in June'25, increase of 58.7% YoY. IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, during Q1FY'27, achieved volume of 2,827 MU, an increase of 6.3% over Q1FY'26. The segment achieved 953 MU volume during June'26 as compared to 964 MU in June'25, registering a marginal decline of 1.2% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for June'26 was Rs 3.79/unit.