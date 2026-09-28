Subsidiary Indian Coal Exchange applies for licence with Coal Controller Organisation

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Indian Coal Exchange, has applied for a licence with the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO), the regulatory authority for coal exchanges.

IEX has incorporated Indian Coal Exchange Limited on 01 June 2026, with an authorised share capital of Rs 100 crore.

Indian Coal Exchange will be a physical delivery-based coal trading exchange, providing an organised, transparent and technology-enabled marketplace for coal trading in accordance with the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026. By bringing buyers and sellers together on a single, neutral platform, Indian Coal Exchange will facilitate trades at designated delivery points, enabling efficient price discovery and wider market access