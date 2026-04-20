Indian Energy Exchange fell 6.56% to Rs 126.75 after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission issued a draft notification on market coupling norms.

The draft proposes Grid India as the Market Coupling Operator. It will aggregate bids and carry out uniform price discovery across exchanges.

The proposal is part of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Power Market) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026. Stakeholder comments have been invited until 16 May 2026.

As per the framework, power exchanges will collect bids in a standard format and share them with the operator. Price discovery will eventually move to a centralised system. Exchanges can continue current practices until rollout.