IEX electricity volume climbs 9% YoY to 12,983 MU in May'26

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced that it has achieved monthly electricity volume of 12,983 MUs in May 2026, registering a growth of 18.6% YoY.

During the month, the company has traded 6.10 lakh renewable energy certificates, recording a 65% YoY increase.

According to government data released in May 2026, India's electricity consumption rose 11.5% year-on-year to 164.98 billion units, reflecting robust power demand across the country.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) registered a traded volume of 4,417 MU in May 2026, compared with 3,535 MU in May 2025, representing a growth of 24.9% year-on-year. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved a volume of 5,529 MU during the month, up 15.9% from 4,770 MU recorded in the year-ago period.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 1,034 MU volume during May26 as compared to 915 MU in May25, increase of 13% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for May26 was at Rs 3.60/ unit, remaining largely flat on a year-on-year basis. A total of 6.10 lakh RECs were traded in May 26, down 65% YoY. Trading sessions were held on 13th May26 and 29th May26, with clearing price of Rs 400/REC. Sell bids declined by 85.3% YoY, leading to a rise in clearing prices during May2026. The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 10th June26 and 24th June26