IEX posts PAT of Rs 129 crore in Q4; quarterly traded electricity volume rises to 39.4 BU

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has reported 10.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 129.77 crore on a 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 174.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 24.94 crore, up 19.2% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 169.14 crore, up by 11.3% from Rs 152 crore in Q4 FY25.

IEX has recorded highest ever quarterly traded electricity volume of 39.4 billion units (BU) in Q4 FY26, increase of 24.3% YoY. A total of 71.71 lakh renewable energy certificates (REC) were traded during Q4 FY26, increase of 6.1%.

For FY26, IEX has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 492.92 crore (up 14.9% YoY) and Rs 615.65 crore (up 14.6% YoY), respectively. The energy exchange said that on the power sector front, Indias electricity demand reached approximately 1,709 BUs, reflecting around 1% growth over the previous year. On the fuel side, ample fuel has been available at competitive prices. India's coal production recorded 1,041 million tonnes in FY26. Coal inventory as of 31 March 2026 stood at 25 days. During FY26, enhanced wind, hydro, solar generation along with sustained supply from coal based generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a substantial decline in DAM and RTM prices.

For FY26, the market clearing price in the day ahead market at Rs 3.86 per unit declined 13.7% compared to FY25. Similarly, the market clearing price in the real-time market at Rs 3.59 per unit during FY26 declined 16% compared to FY25. On the gas market front, IGX traded highest ever gas volumes of 76.8 million million Metric Million British thermal units (MMBtu) in FY26, a growth of 28%YoY. IGX recorded a profit after tax of Rs 41.9 crore in FY26, higher by 35% compared with Rs 30.9 crore in FY25. During FY26, the International Carbon Exchange (ICX) issued 179 lakh International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC), recording a growth of over 200% compared with FY25. ICX made revenue of Rs 7.7 crore in FY26, as compared to Rs 3.4 crore in FY25, achieving growth of 126% YoY.