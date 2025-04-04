IEX records 18% YoY rise in traded electricity volume in Q4 FY25

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said that it has achieved highest ever quarterly electricity traded volume of 31,747 million units (MU), marking a year-on-year increase of 18%.

A total of 68 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded in Q4 FY25, up 108% YoY. The market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market was at Rs. 4.43 per unit during Q4 FY25, down 9% YoY.

For December 2025, the electricity traded volume was 11,215 MU (up 29% YoY) and a total of 13 lakhs RECs (up 18% YoY) were traded.

IEX has achieved highest ever electricity traded volume of 121 billion units (BUs) in FY25, registering an increase of 19% on YoY basis. A total of 178 lakh renewable energy certificates were traded during the year, up 136% YoY.

During FY25, the countrys power demand grew by 4.4% on a year-on-year basis.

Given the increase in demand, the Ministry of Power took proactive measures throughout the year to enhance power supply like extending the directive for imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity, sale of surplus un-requisitioned power on power exchanges, ensuring the availability of gas-based plants and higher availability of generating units to meet peak demand.

Also Read

These measures along with ample availability of coal with coal inventory around 21 days and no loss of generation, in the fiscal year 2025, ensured sufficient supply liquidity in the system.

During the year, the sell liquidity in the DAM segment increased by 36% on a year on-year basis, thereby keeping power prices competitive on the exchange.

For FY25, the market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) was at Rs. 4.47 per unit, as compared to Rs 5.24 per unit in FY24, marking a decline of 15% YoY.

The day-ahead market (DAM) achieved 61,311 MU for FY25, as compared to 53,353 MU in FY24, registering an increase of 15% on YoY basis.

The real-time electricity market (RTM) volume increased by 29% to 38,896 MU for FY25 from 30,125 MU in FY24.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 11,760 MU in FY25, which is a decline of 21% on YoY basis.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 8,746 MU, an increase of 171% on YoY basis. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for FY25 was Rs 4.01 per unit.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange, providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The scrip fell 1.95% to currently trade at Rs 178.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News