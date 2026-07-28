IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.78% to Rs 397.53 croreNet profit of IFB Agro Industries rose 18.45% to Rs 20.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.78% to Rs 397.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales397.53292.78 36 OPM %7.917.45 -PBDT35.0929.31 20 PBT25.8325.09 3 NP20.3517.18 18
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