IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 126.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 1498.20 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries rose 126.13% to Rs 42.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 1498.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1333.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.73% to Rs 143.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 5619.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5091.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.