IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 1584.74 croreNet profit of IFB Industries rose 64.56% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 1584.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1338.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1584.741338.31 18 OPM %5.614.61 -PBDT90.1365.78 37 PBT57.2035.04 63 NP43.0526.16 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content