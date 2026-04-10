IFB Industries gains on appointing Sandeep Joseph Abraham as MD & CEO

IFB Industries surged 4.19% to Rs 1,084 after it has appointed Sandeep Joseph Abraham as managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of 5 years with effect from 9 April 2026.

The appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is subject to shareholders approval.

The company also said that it has appointed Manoj Kumar Vijay as an additional director in the category of non-executive independent director for a period of two years with effect from 9 April 2026.

Sandeep Joseph Abraham is a business leader with over 30 years of experience across B2B and B2C sectors, with a strong track record in driving growth, product innovation, market development and operational excellence. He has managed businesses with revenues of Rs 20,000 crore and led teams to achieve market leadership and key strategic milestones. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at companies such as TAFE, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Sify, Trident Hotels and Vodafone. He was most recently associated with MRF, where he served as Vice President Business Development for over 11 years.

Manoj Kumar Vijay, 60, is a Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University and holds a diploma in multimedia design. He has over 36 years of experience across accounts and finance, business management, administration, human resources and legal functions, primarily with the Usha Martin Group. He currently serves as an independent director on the board of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limited and Peterhouse Investments India Limited. He is also a director at RW Ropeways, KGVK Agro and Redtech Network India, and is presently associated as a consultant with Usha Breco. IFB Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing of fi ne blanked and stamping components, manufacturing and trading of home appliances and the manufacture of cold rolled steel strips and motors.