IFCI consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.68% to Rs 327.06 croreNet profit of IFCI declined 16.10% to Rs 33.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.68% to Rs 327.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 407.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales327.06407.18 -20 OPM %57.6647.30 -PBDT116.15125.90 -8 PBT95.93104.46 -8 NP33.5239.95 -16
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