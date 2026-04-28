IFCI consolidated net profit declines 94.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.74% to Rs 470.43 crore

Net profit of IFCI declined 94.18% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.74% to Rs 470.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 413.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.75% to Rs 180.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 2068.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2018.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.