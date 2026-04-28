IFCI declined 2.63% to Rs 59.68 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 94.18% to Rs 13.22 crore despite 13.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 470.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 90.75% to Rs 31.51 crore in Q4 March 2026. Exceptional items stood at Rs 4.15 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses surged 482.44% to Rs 439.04 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 75.38 crore in Q4 FY25. Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 27.88 crore (up 16.17% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 123.10 crore (up 16.94% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 102.15 crore (down 23.96% YoY)