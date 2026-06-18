IDBI Bank Ltd, Inox India Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2026.

IDBI Bank Ltd, Inox India Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2026.

IFCI Ltd tumbled 9.22% to Rs 81.77 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 143.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 84.94. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.69 lakh shares in the past one month. Inox India Ltd crashed 5.70% to Rs 1805. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40603 shares in the past one month. Shilpa Medicare Ltd plummeted 5.26% to Rs 542.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72683 shares in the past one month.