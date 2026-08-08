IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 57.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.85% to Rs 512.37 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories rose 57.82% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 512.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 454.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.512.37454.017.227.9336.7834.3723.1415.1717.0610.81

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