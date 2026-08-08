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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 57.82% in the June 2026 quarter

IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 57.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.85% to Rs 512.37 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories rose 57.82% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 512.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 454.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales512.37454.01 13 OPM %7.227.93 -PBDT36.7834.37 7 PBT23.1415.17 53 NP17.0610.81 58

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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