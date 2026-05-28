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IFL Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 59.56% to Rs 29.17 crore

Net loss of IFL Enterprises reported to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 59.56% to Rs 29.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.05% to Rs 71.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.1772.13 -60 71.10120.61 -41 OPM %-38.362.44 --7.881.58 - PBDT-11.194.05 PL -3.374.51 PL PBT-11.193.92 PL -3.684.01 PL NP-9.253.04 PL -3.682.99 PL

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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