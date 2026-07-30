IFL Finance standalone net profit rises 27.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.65% to Rs 28.50 crore

Net profit of IFL Finance rose 27.94% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.65% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.5018.3179.3077.2310.277.789.507.136.965.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News