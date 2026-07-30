IFL Finance standalone net profit rises 27.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.65% to Rs 28.50 croreNet profit of IFL Finance rose 27.94% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.65% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.5018.31 56 OPM %79.3077.23 -PBDT10.277.78 32 PBT9.507.13 33 NP6.965.44 28
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