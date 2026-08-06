Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit rises 169.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 250.87 croreNet profit of Igarashi Motors India rose 169.72% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 250.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 204.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales250.87204.71 23 OPM %9.779.57 -PBDT22.8617.23 33 PBT7.163.36 113 NP6.772.51 170
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