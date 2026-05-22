Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net loss of IGC Industries reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2026 quarter

LG Electronics India standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 28.99% in the March 2026 quarter

IVP standalone net profit rises 131.33% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story