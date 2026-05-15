IHC becomes promoter and controlling shareholder of Sammaan Capital

IHC is one of the world's largest listed investment companies, with a market capitalisation of approximately USD 232 billion and total assets of USD 117 billion, with a presence across 100+ countries. India is one of IHC's top two global strategic markets, and Sammaan Capital is the anchor of Avalora Holdings, IHC's dedicated international financial services platform a positioning that reflects IHC's long-term commitment to India and to Sammaan Capital as its flagship Indian financial services investment.
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