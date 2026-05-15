IHC becomes promoter and controlling shareholder of Sammaan Capital

Sammaan Capital announced that with the completion of International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) investment and Open Offer, Sammaan Capital has formally entered a new era. Sammaan Capital is now an IHC Group Company, with IHC, as the promoter and controlling shareholder of the Company.

IHC is one of the world's largest listed investment companies, with a market capitalisation of approximately USD 232 billion and total assets of USD 117 billion, with a presence across 100+ countries. India is one of IHC's top two global strategic markets, and Sammaan Capital is the anchor of Avalora Holdings, IHC's dedicated international financial services platform a positioning that reflects IHC's long-term commitment to India and to Sammaan Capital as its flagship Indian financial services investment.