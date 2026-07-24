IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 631.48 crore

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services rose 4.99% to Rs 184.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 175.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 631.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 617.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.631.48617.3735.7635.81255.81243.74239.28227.54184.09175.34

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