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IIFL Finance approves note issuance of $500mn under GMT programme

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Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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IIFL Finance approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the fixed rate, senior, secured notes to be issued by the Company under Regulation S and/or Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933 as part of the USD 1,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme updated by the Company.

Type of Instrument - Fixed rate, senior, secured notes (Notes) Size of the Issue - USD 500,000,000 Tenure - 3.25 years Date of allotment - 10 June 2026 Coupon - 7.60% per annum payable semi annually

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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