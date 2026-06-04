IIFL Finance approves note issuance of $500mn under GMT programme

IIFL Finance approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the fixed rate, senior, secured notes to be issued by the Company under Regulation S and/or Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933 as part of the USD 1,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme updated by the Company.

Type of Instrument - Fixed rate, senior, secured notes (Notes) Size of the Issue - USD 500,000,000 Tenure - 3.25 years Date of allotment - 10 June 2026 Coupon - 7.60% per annum payable semi annually