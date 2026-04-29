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IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 182.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 3692.50 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 182.57% to Rs 586.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 3692.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2591.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 338.47% to Rs 1660.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 13350.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10210.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3692.502591.25 42 13350.8010210.90 31 OPM %67.6758.91 -62.2755.09 - PBDT896.27360.22 149 2619.201482.08 77 PBT832.66309.47 169 2408.581293.51 86 NP586.84207.68 183 1660.80378.77 338

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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