IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 189.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.73% to Rs 3919.15 croreNet profit of IIFL Finance rose 189.30% to Rs 675.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 3919.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2952.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3919.152952.83 33 OPM %69.1057.09 -PBDT991.54403.32 146 PBT928.64356.31 161 NP675.07233.35 189
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content