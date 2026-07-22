IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 189.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.73% to Rs 3919.15 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 189.30% to Rs 675.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 3919.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2952.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3919.152952.8369.1057.09991.54403.32928.64356.31675.07233.35

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