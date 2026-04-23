Union Bank of India, Havells India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2026.

Union Bank of India, Havells India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2026.

IIFL Finance Ltd crashed 8.94% to Rs 425.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62856 shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India lost 8.38% to Rs 177.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.29 lakh shares in the past one month. Havells India Ltd tumbled 6.77% to Rs 1259.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46587 shares in the past one month. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd slipped 6.22% to Rs 100.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.