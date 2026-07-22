IIFL Finance has re-purchased at premium and settled USD 1,369,526.04 (which includes accrued interest) out of the total principal outstanding amount of USD 413,325,000 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2028 (Notes) issued under Regulation S and Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933.

The re-purchase of the Notes are in compliance with the applicable laws including the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018, read together with the Reserve Bank of India Master Direction - External Commercial Borrowings, Trade Credits and Structured Obligations and Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026 as amended and updated from time to time, issued by Reserve Bank of India and was within the limit as approved by Authorised Dealer bank (AD - Bank).