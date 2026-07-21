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IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 6.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 985.98 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance declined 6.82% to Rs 184.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 197.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 985.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 948.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales985.98948.62 4 OPM %72.7971.34 -PBDT242.77258.29 -6 PBT237.32252.90 -6 NP184.20197.68 -7

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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