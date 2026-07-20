IIFL Samasta Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 61.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 596.87 crore

Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance reported to Rs 61.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 60.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 596.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 525.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.596.87525.0047.3418.3889.16-76.8085.25-80.9261.20-60.84

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