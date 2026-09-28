IIP growth rebounds to 8% in Aug-26, mining sector contracts

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation released the Quick Estimate of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) today. The IIP growth rate for the month of August 2026 is 8.0 percent which was 6.7 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of July 2026. The growth rates of the sectors, Mining & Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management for the month of August 2026 are (-) 5.6 percent, 9.0 percent, 12.3 percent and 6.3 percent respectively. The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-Based Classification in August 2026 over August 2025 are 3.5 percent in Primary Goods, 16.9 percent in Capital Goods, 13.7 percent in Intermediate Goods, 6.4 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 11.1 percent in Consumer durables and 2.1 percent in Consumer non-durables. Based on Use-Based Classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of August 2026 are Intermediate Goods, Capital Goods and Consumer durables.

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