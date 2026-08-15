IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 73.50 croreNet profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 2.49% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 73.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales73.5067.96 8 OPM %24.6023.53 -PBDT14.3214.82 -3 PBT10.3610.34 0 NP7.837.64 2
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