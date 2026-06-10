Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IKOMA Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

IKOMA Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of IKOMA Technologies reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.58% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 91.63% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales06.59 -100 1.6619.83 -92 OPM %0-29.59 -27.1112.51 - PBDT-0.04-1.54 97 0.492.61 -81 PBT-0.08-1.72 95 0.331.89 -83 NP-0.08-1.35 94 0.231.32 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shreeji Shipping Services India consolidated net profit declines 18.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Board of Sula Vineyards approves change in registered office

KRN Heat Exchanger climbs as board OKs Rs 235-cr capital infusion in KHPL

Wockhardt Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story