Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (IKS), the U.S. subsidiary of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health), announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG) (TruBridge), a prominent provider of healthcare technology solutions for rural and community hospitals. This proposed strategic acquisition underscores a commitment to broaden access to high-quality care and support the clinicians and hospitals that serve communities across the United States.

By bringing together IKS Health's comprehensive care enablement capabilities that serve a range of healthcare organizations with TruBridge's deep expertise in supporting rural and community hospitals through revenue cycle management and electronic health record (EHR) solutions, the combined healthcare technology company is expected to strengthen local healthcare systems, and enable patients to receive essential care closer to home while also enhancing care delivery across the ambulatory and acute care continuum.