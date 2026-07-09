IKS Health announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of TruBridge, Inc. TruBridge is a prominent provider of healthcare technology including an electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management solutions for rural and community hospitals. Following the closing, TruBridge operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of IKS Health.

With nearly one in five Americans facing challenges accessing care, rural and community hospitals are under immediate pressure to alleviate administrative, clinical, and operational burdens. To address these systemic challenges, IKS Health is developing a purpose-built, intelligent healthcare operating system designed to optimize the entire care journey.

The combined organization supports more than 2,000 healthcare organizations and over 150,000 clinicians across the U.S. Customers of all sizes can expect continued, uninterrupted support, and expanded investment in future innovation. Existing products will remain available as standalone offerings to ensure complete continuity of service. By driving financially sustainable, high-quality, and accountable care across the acute and ambulatory continuum, this scalable technology will deliver transformative value across the entire combined client base, regardless of EHR infrastructure.